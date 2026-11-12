Cynthia Erivo and Hercy Miller are the latest additions to SNOOP, the upcoming biopic chronicling Snoop Dogg’s rise from Long Beach to global superstardom.

Erivo will portray Afeni Shakur, the mother of Tupac Shakur, while Hercy Miller will make his feature-film debut playing his father, hip-hop mogul and No Limit Records founder Percy “Master P” Miller.

The film will revisit a pivotal chapter in Snoop’s career when Master P helped secure his release from Death Row Records and brought him to No Limit Records, opening a new chapter in the rapper’s journey.

Directed by Craig Brewer, SNOOP is currently in production and scheduled to arrive in theaters August 6, 2027, through Universal Pictures. The project marks the first film under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment and will feature music from Snoop’s catalog.

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker are producing alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum.

Jonathan Daviss leads an ensemble cast that includes Lauren London, Myles Bullock, Algee Smith, Zachariah Rogers as The D.O.C. and Tyquan Givens as B. Mack.