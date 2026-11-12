Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon “Dame” Dash has been ordered to surrender more than 100 hours of archival footage, photographs, memorabilia, and materials connected to an unreleased documentary after a federal bankruptcy court approved the $550,000 sale of rights to his life story.

According to a court order filed November 10, Dash has 7 days to turn over the materials to Everlasting Films LLC, the company that secured the winning bid for the music executive’s life story rights during an October 1 auction. The ruling represents another significant development in the financial and legal troubles surrounding one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable former record executives.

The materials include original recordings, digital files, photographs, scripts, and other memorabilia associated with Dash’s career, including footage from an unfinished documentary project known as “The Roc-A-Fella Movie.”

The order also requires Dash to provide available metadata, access information for online archives, and the identities of third parties who may possess relevant materials. He is prohibited from destroying, concealing, altering, transferring, or otherwise disposing of assets covered by the agreement.

The sale stems from Dash’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in September 2025, when the former Roc-A-Fella executive reported approximately $25.3 million in liabilities and just $4,350 in personal assets.

Court-appointed bankruptcy trustee Traci K. Stevenson subsequently moved to sell certain assets connected to Dash’s life story, including archival footage and documentary materials, to generate funds for creditors.

Everlasting Films ultimately submitted the winning $550,000 bid, surpassing a $500,000 backup offer from Doug Peters. Under the court-approved arrangement, the purchaser must complete payment and closing within 10 days of the order. If the transaction is not completed, the trustee may proceed with the backup bidder without seeking another court order.

However, the ruling does not give the purchaser unrestricted control over Dash’s future activities or require him to personally participate in a documentary.

The agreement covers rights associated with Dash’s life through September 4, 2025, the date of his bankruptcy petition. Experiences, newly created works, and earnings from services performed after that date are excluded from the sale.

Dash’s attorney, Mark S. Roher, previously challenged aspects of the proposed transaction, arguing that assets acquired after the bankruptcy filing should not be included. His legal team also sought protections preventing the purchaser from compelling Dash to provide interviews, personal recollections, or other assistance.

The court ultimately established limits on those obligations, specifying that Dash cannot be forced to disclose previously unrecorded memories, experiences, or thoughts to the purchaser.

Those protections are particularly important because the transaction involves rights to portray portions of Dash’s life rather than simply the sale of physical property.

The purchaser may use the rights and materials covered by the agreement, along with other lawfully obtained information, to develop a project about Dash’s earlier life and career. The order does not establish that Everlasting Films has acquired ownership of the entire Roc-A-Fella Records catalog or the music copyrights associated with the label.

Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1994, helped build one of the most influential independent record labels in Hip Hop history. The company played a central role in launching JAY-Z’s recording career and later became home to artists including Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Cam’ron, and Kanye West.

Beyond the record label, Dash helped expand the Roc-A-Fella brand into fashion and film, including Rocawear and projects such as Paid In Full and State Property.

His business relationship with JAY-Z eventually dissolved, and subsequent years brought a series of financial disputes and legal judgments.

In November 2024, Dash’s one-third ownership interest in Roc-A-Fella Records was sold at auction for $1 million as part of efforts to satisfy outstanding debts. The latest court-approved transaction is separate from that sale and concerns specified life story rights and archival materials.

Dash has publicly questioned the effort to purchase his life story, although he has also acknowledged the commercial interest in his experiences.

“I’m flattered that my life rights mean so much,” he said during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, discussing the possibility of a documentary being developed around his career.

For now, the immediate issue is compliance with the bankruptcy court’s directive.

If Dash fails to surrender the required materials within the specified period, Everlasting Films or trustee Stevenson may seek additional court enforcement.

The trustee is also reportedly examining a potential literary agreement and an unpublished book that could raise further questions about assets belonging to the bankruptcy estate.

For an executive whose career helped shape the business of Hip Hop during the late 1990s and early 2000s, the latest ruling places a potentially valuable collection of historical recordings and memorabilia at the center of an ongoing financial proceeding.

Whether those materials ultimately become part of a documentary or another commercial production remains to be seen. What is established by the November 10 order is that Dash must surrender the covered archives within 7 days, while retaining the legal protections concerning his future experiences and personal participation.