Award-winning actress Irma P. Hall, best known for portraying Big Mama Jo in the 1997 film Soul Food, has died at 91. Her family announced that the actress passed away Tuesday, November 10, surrounded by loved ones.

Hall built a career spanning nearly five decades across film, television and theater. Her credits include A Family Thing, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Beloved, Patch Adams, The Ladykillers, Collateral and Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns. She also reprised her role as Mama Joe in the Soul Food television series.

Her performance in Soul Food earned her an NAACP Image Award, while The Ladykillers brought her a Jury Prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. She was also inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame.

Before pursuing acting, Hall spent more than 20 years teaching English and foreign languages in Dallas public schools. She remained committed to education and the arts, helping establish the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre.

Hall was also a longtime member and Church Mother of Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. Senior Pastor Rickie G. Rush remembered her lasting influence, saying, “Our beloved Church Mother, Irma P. Hall, has taken her final bow on the stage of life and stepped into eternity.”

Her daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, reflected on her mother’s impact: “She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world.”

Funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.