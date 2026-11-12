La Greña Signs With Vydia Ahead of New Album ‘DIFERENTE’

Dominican rapper and producer La Greña has officially signed with Vydia in partnership with ShowOff Gang Music ahead of his upcoming album, DIFERENTE, arriving November 27.

The 12-track project will feature Yomel El Meloso, Jay DM and Brandon Bill, with “RICO,” “Arrebatao” and “Se Liquidan” serving as focus tracks. Its first single, “Todos Loco,” is scheduled to drop November 13, blending Dominican Dembow with high-energy Caribbean rhythms.

The announcement follows La Greña’s “PANTI Y COLALE” collaboration with DJ Chulo NYC and El Cherry Scom earning RIAA Platinum certification.

ShowOff Gang Music CEO Gary “J-HAZE” Brown Jr. expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “La Greña is a star. Our goal is to make him one of the biggest names in Latin music.”