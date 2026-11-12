Netflix will explore the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur through a new four-part video podcast, The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez, premiering November 27, 2026.

Hosted by multimedia personality Angie Martinez, the series will feature an unreleased interview with Tupac that she recorded just months before his death. Martinez has held onto the historic recording for three decades and will now share it with audiences.

The podcast will bring together a lineup of voices to reflect on the late rapper’s influence and lasting impact on hip-hop. Guests include Matt Barnes, Big Boy, Bootleg Kev, Joe Budden, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Hed, E.D.I. Mean, Erica Ford, Dream Hampton, Lil’ Cease, Monie Love, Ed Lover, Aiyisha T. Obafemi, Wallo and RZA.

Martinez will executive produce the project alongside Brittany Ortiz, Matt Barnes, Brian Dailey, Stephen Jackson, Jelani McCoy and Christina Mizzi.

The series is produced by IRL Productions and All the Smoke Productions.