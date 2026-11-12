Steph Curry Calls Out Hoopers-Turned-Podcasters Over Criticism of His Wife

Them boys Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young better be happy they don’t play in the NBA anymore because Stephen Curry would cook them in their next matchup.

In case you missed it, Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, caught the acting bug and is starring in Tubi movie, Second Chance Holiday, leading the ex-ballers to be critical of her and state she needs to act like other NBA legends’ wives. And Steph has had enough with the talk on his wife.

“Usually the noise doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one in particular, when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and, you know, obviously needing podcasts, tapings and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife,” Curry. “Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to wanna have to, you know, jump in and give an opinion of something you don’t really know about, something that kinda speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

Stephen Curry calls out everyone talking about his wife. He’s done with the disrespect. pic.twitter.com/GQEwSD3d2N — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 11, 2026

He added, “Even the ignorance behind how acting works. Obviously I tried to laugh this one off, but, you know, something needs to be said and, you know, anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I kindly suggest you just give the, you know, the happy hands, the congratulations.”

And what did Nick and Gil do? Apologize. You can see it below.