The S&P 500 Is Near a Record. One in Four of Its Stocks Is Not. Here Is How to Read What Comes Next.

The headline number says all is well. The S&P 500 closed at 7,705 on October 28, 2026, about 1.4% below its record and up 12.6% for the year. Look one layer down and the picture changes. Roughly one in four S&P 500 stocks now sits 20% or more below its 12-month high, which is bear-market territory for those companies, even as the index holds near the top.

Add the backdrop. U.S. federal debt passed $40 trillion in August. China cut its holdings of U.S. Treasuries by about $109 billion over the past year. The Federal Reserve raised rates in September, held on October 28, and futures now put the odds of another hike in December near 90%. The 10-year Treasury yield sits near 5%, crude oil is above $100 a barrel and up 67% in a year, and the midterm elections are on November 3.

So is this the top, or one more scare before the next leg higher? That is the question RegimeSignal was built to answer, and it answers it with numbers rather than opinions.

Four signals, not one arrow

Most market tools give you a single bullish or bearish reading. RegimeSignal splits the market cycle into the moves investors actually live through, and scores each one separately:

Pullback signal: warns of a 5% or greater decline.

signal: warns of a 5% or greater decline. Correction signal: warns of a 10% or greater decline.

signal: warns of a 10% or greater decline. Bear market signal: warns of a 20% or greater decline.

signal: warns of a 20% or greater decline. Recovery signal: flags when a decline is likely ending.

Across the four, the model averages 84% accuracy when a signal fires (bear 86%, pullback 83%, correction 84%, recovery 82%), measured walk-forward: each period was scored only with data available before it. The bear signal has identified 8 of 8 bear markets since 1950. The work has been reviewed by two independent PhD reviewers, and every published figure carries its window, its sample size and what would prove it wrong.

What the model reads right now

The current call is Bull, Steady. None of the four warning signals is firing. The correction signal reads 0.02 against a trigger of 0.50, nowhere near a warning. The year-end forecast puts the S&P 500 between 7,892 and 8,542 (a 70.6% probability range), with a median outcome of 8,365, about 8.5% above current levels.

Why is the model calm when the headlines are not? Because the data under the market is stronger than the mood above it:

Earnings: blended S&P 500 earnings growth of +29.5% this season against a 10-year average of 12.6%, with 83% of companies beating estimates and net margins at 14.9%.

blended S&P 500 earnings growth of +29.5% this season against a 10-year average of 12.6%, with 83% of companies beating estimates and net margins at 14.9%. Technicals: the index trades about 6% above its 200-day average, with a golden cross in place and calm volatility (VIX near 17).

the index trades about 6% above its 200-day average, with a golden cross in place and calm volatility (VIX near 17). Jobs and credit: unemployment at 4.2%, jobless claims under 200,000, and high-yield credit spreads near 314 basis points, far from stress levels.

The model is just as plain about the risks: a Shiller CAPE above 41, the top ten stocks making up more than 41% of the index, oil, rates and an elevated geopolitical risk reading. A good model tells you both sides and shows you which one carries more weight.

More than a market call

RegimeSignal is a full analytics platform, not a single gauge:

Composite Market Score: one 0 to 100 barometer built from ten pillars (signals, earnings, macro, technicals, valuation, market structure and more). It reads 68.2 today, in the OFFENSE band.

one 0 to 100 barometer built from ten pillars (signals, earnings, macro, technicals, valuation, market structure and more). It reads 68.2 today, in the OFFENSE band. Stock and ETF ratings: an OUTPERFORM RATING, NEUTRAL RATING or UNDERPERFORM RATING on more than 1,600 stocks and ETFs, plus sector models.

an OUTPERFORM RATING, NEUTRAL RATING or UNDERPERFORM RATING on more than 1,600 stocks and ETFs, plus sector models. Daily stock ranking: every S&P 500 stock ranked after every close. In research going back to 2000, the top-ranked stocks beat the average S&P 500 stock in 96% of years .

every S&P 500 stock ranked after every close. In research going back to 2000, the top-ranked stocks beat the average S&P 500 stock in . Agentic AI: ask anything, from “is a crash coming?” to “how does NVDA rank?”, and get an answer built on the live model, with the evidence for and against.

ask anything, from “is a crash coming?” to “how does NVDA rank?”, and get an answer built on the live model, with the evidence for and against. Weekly Market Outlook newsletter: 39 indicators scored every week, plus pages on the Fed and the election cycle. Our latest issue notes that in the 12 months after a midterm election, the S&P 500 has risen in 21 of 24 cases since 1930, with a median gain of 13.2%.

And the research behind the alerts is published, not hidden. Acting only on RegimeSignal’s bear and correction alerts from December 2000 to October 2025 produced 126.3% more ending wealth than holding the S&P 500, with a worst drawdown of -12.7% against -50.8% for the index.

See it for yourself

You do not have to take our word for any of this. Open the live model with a free 15-minute preview: no sign-up, no credit card, nothing to download. Every plan then starts with a 7-day free trial. To learn more about the signals, the research and the plans, visit RegimeSignal.

When the index and the stocks inside it disagree this much, the investors who do well are the ones reading the data rather than the headlines. That is exactly what RegimeSignal is for.

RegimeSignal is built by Cronus Market Intelligence, LLC, founded by Kip Lytel, CFA, who has more than 30 years in capital markets and has been building quantitative market-regime research since 1993.

Informational only. Cronus Market Intelligence, LLC is a publisher of market research and is not a registered investment adviser. Nothing in this article is investment, tax or legal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Accuracy figures and the 126.3% result are from walk-forward research studies, not a trading record. Market data as of October 28, 2026. Past performance does not indicate future results.