Grammy Award-winning rap mogul and entrepreneur, 2 Chainz, returns with“Situation” featuring Big Sean, Erykah Badu, and Aasher Saintt.

Playaz Only Live Once is due out December 4 after years in the making. Entirely produced by Statik Selektah, P.O.L.O. combines two careers that have been defined by longevity, evolution and an ability to operate across different corners of hip-hop. Statik’s production history is rooted in the culture’s classic foundations, while 2 Chainz has consistently reinvented himself throughout his career — from his early Atlanta run as Tity Boi to becoming one of rap’s most recognizable personalities.