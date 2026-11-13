Coachella has announced its 2027 lineup, with Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala set to headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California, next April.

The lineup also features Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Weezer and Dom Dolla. Additionally, Daddy Yankee will receive special production in the festival’s “In the Desert” performance slot.

Coachella 2027 passes go on sale November 13, with YouTube returning as the festival’s exclusive livestream partner, allowing fans worldwide to experience the performances.