Druski made a major impact with his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, helping the NBC comedy series attract its largest same-day audience in two years.

The November 7 episode drew 5.6 million viewers, marking a two-year high among adults ages 18-49. NBC also reported that the episode became the most-watched SNL broadcast ever on Peacock.

The strong ratings received an additional boost from Notre Dame’s victory over Miami, which averaged 9.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock ahead of the late-night broadcast.