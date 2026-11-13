Ebro and Peter Rosenberg Question Kanye West’s Stadium Run and Making Up Efforts

Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg are calling cap on Kanye West changing his antisemitic ways. Appearing on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Rosenberg sparked the conversation by highlighting the celebrations over Ye’s record breaking shows.

“Everybody was hitting me talking about how record-breaking it was,” Ebro tossed in. “And I was like, ‘Guys, I’ve been involved in concerts before. I know how to make the stage setup so you can get more people in the building and make it look like you got more numbers.’ He still sold the tickets.”

Rosenberg added “People love a comeback story. Like, he was down bad, guys. He was down to his last billion.”

Ebro also stated “It’s all marketing,” when the two talked about his WAll Street Journal article and meeting with religious officials.

You agree with them? Here it below.

🚨 Ebro and Peter Rosenberg QUESTION Kanye West’s RECORD-BREAKING stadium shows in Texas, with Ebro suggesting the attendance numbers can be made to look more impressive through stage setups, while Rosenberg questions whether Kanye is even THAT GREAT OF A PERFORMER.



Ebro says… pic.twitter.com/S6h7ASuR9P — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) November 9, 2026

Concert promoter IKON Presents has announced that YE LIVE! at AT&T Stadium sold 83,000 tickets and generated $18 million in revenue. The figures exceed the promoter’s reported 74,412 tickets sold at last week’s Houston show.

IKON Presents and AT&T Stadium confirmed the performance as the highest-attended U.S. rap concert to date, establishing a new benchmark across urban stadium entertainment, including rap, R&B, and comedy. The promoter’s reported figures underscore the commercial scale of an independent stadium run mounted without the backing of traditional touring giants.

The night featured two surprise guest appearances. Dallas native Erykah Badu joined Ye onstage to perform a selection of her hits. Kid Cudi also reunited with Ye, igniting a sustained reaction from fans as the two performed together. During the set, Cudi pulled out his own camera mid-performance to snap photos of Ye onstage.

For IKON Presents, the back-to-back Texas performances demonstrate the viability of a large-scale, independently produced touring operation. Following the Houston stop, the Dallas show added 8,588 tickets to the total while reaching $18 million in gross revenue.

The YE LIVE! stadium run is scheduled to continue at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix area on November 21, with a newly announced Mexico City date marking the expansion of the run beyond the United States.