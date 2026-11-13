New York rapper Lord Sko and producer CARRTOONS have announced their upcoming collaborative album, IN MY EXPERT OPINION. The 10-track project features Hailé Supreme, LIFEOFTHOM, Rhakim Ali and Sirrealist and is available for pre-save through Roc Nation Distribution.

Alongside the announcement, the duo released their new single and visualizer, “WHAT MORE CAN I SAY?” featuring Hailé Supreme. On the track, Sko reflects on personal growth, success and the challenges that come with his journey, rapping, “Really tryna chase a will to stay alive.”

The single follows their first release together, “SKY FERREIRA,” and highlights the creative chemistry between Sko’s introspective storytelling and CARRTOONS’ musical production.

Lord Sko will also launch his No1 Lives Forever Tour on December 1 in Detroit, with additional stops in Toronto, South Burlington, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., where the tour concludes December 9.

IN MY EXPERT OPINION Track List:

1. IN MY EXPERT OPINION

2. HEATWAVE

3. SKY FERREIRA

4. TOP FLOOR [Explicit]

5. THIEF IN THE NIGHT (feat. LIFEOFTHOM, Hailé Supreme)

6. BLUE MAGIC (feat. Rhakim Ali, Sirrealist)

7. ZOINKS!

8. WHAT MORE CAN I SAY? (feat. Hailé Supreme)

9. LOUNGE

10. JIMMY’S CORNER

No1 Lives Forever Tour Dates