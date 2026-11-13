Snoop Dogg is bringing holiday entertainment to NBC with his upcoming special, Christmas With Snoop, premiering December 2 before streaming on Peacock December 3.

The program will feature musical performances and appearances from Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx, Wayne Brady, Nicole Scherzinger, Craig Robinson and Snoop’s longtime collaborator Martha Stewart.

The holiday special marks another addition to Snoop’s growing partnership with NBCUniversal, which spans film, television, sports entertainment and streaming projects.