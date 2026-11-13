The Weeknd continues his global run with the release of the official music video for “Hong Kong,” featuring Cantopop icon Faye Wong. Directed by Evan Larsen, the visual stars Chinese supermodel Ming Xi and was filmed across Mong Kok and Hong Kong Island.

Released as a surprise on October 31, the single has made history across China’s leading streaming platforms. On QQ Music, it recorded the biggest debut ever for a Western male artist. The track also became the first international release in five years to reach No. 1 across all three major NetEase Cloud Music charts on release day.

“Hong Kong” made its live debut October 24, opening The Weeknd’s four-show run at Kai Tak Stadium.

The milestone follows the success of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, which concluded its Asia dates after 176 shows across 67 cities and 30 countries. The tour sold more than 9 million tickets and generated over $1.3 billion, becoming the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history.

The Weeknd has also donated $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, supporting hunger relief and children’s education worldwide.