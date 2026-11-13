YouTube to Resume Sharing Streaming Data With Billboard in 2027, Drake Shades the Move

YouTube will resume sharing its streaming data with Billboard in 2027, ending a nearly year-long dispute over how streaming activity is measured in music chart rankings.

The agreement follows Billboard’s decision to update its chart methodology by increasing the value of ad-supported streams. Previously, 1,000 paid streams carried the same weight as 2,500 ad-supported streams. Under the revised formula, the difference will narrow to 1,500 ad-supported streams.

The change will bring YouTube’s audience of music videos, live performances and other content back into Billboard’s chart calculations, restoring a major source of music consumption data.

But Drake is not feeling it. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, “Wtf this game so cooked 🫣.”