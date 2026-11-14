Nearly 20 years after saying “I do,” Beyoncé is pulling back the curtain on one of music’s best-kept secrets: her ultra-private April 4, 2008 wedding to Jay-Z.

In a rare, candid interview with i-D magazine, the 45-year-old global superstar shared new details about the intimate New York City ceremony, revealing that most of the guests had no idea they were attending a wedding until they arrived.

“We had a very small wedding in our home. We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends.” — Beyoncé to i-D Magazine

A Custom Gown Made with Love by Tina Knowles

Rather than turning to a major European fashion house for her bridal look, Beyoncé wore a custom, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and ruched waist designed by her mother, Tina Knowles.

“My favorite dress my mother designed was my wedding dress – it was gorgeously simple and made with her love. Wearing a dress she designed was very important to me, and more important than any designer dress.” — Beyoncé

Inside the Intimate Penthouse Ceremony

Hosted inside Jay-Z’s New York City penthouse to ensure complete privacy, the guest list was capped at roughly 40 people—including Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, along with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

In her 2025 memoir Matriarch, Tina Knowles previously shared additional behind-the-scenes details from the night:

Complete Privacy: White curtains were custom-made to cover the penthouse walls and windows all the way up to the 25-foot ceilings so paparazzi couldn’t catch a glimpse inside.

White curtains were custom-made to cover the penthouse walls and windows all the way up to the 25-foot ceilings so paparazzi couldn’t catch a glimpse inside. Home-Cooked Feast: Keeping the celebration grounded in family tradition, Tina teamed up with Jay-Z’s mother and grandmother to cook an entire soul food spread for the reception.

From Phone Calls to Music Royalty

The couple’s love story began back in the early 2000s, starting as a phone friendship before Jay-Z traveled to Houston for a concert and joined Beyoncé for a family dinner.

After getting engaged on Jay-Z’s birthday—December 4, 2007—and tying the knot four months later, the pair went on to build a family together, raising their 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 9-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

While fans caught only brief glimpses of the nuptials during the couple’s 2014 On The Run HBO special, Beyoncé’s latest reflections highlight how the powerhouse duo prioritized intimacy, family, and authenticity at the very start of their marriage.