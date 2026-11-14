Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash is once again drawing heavy backlash online after sharing controversial views on marriage, monogamy, and polyamorous relationships during an appearance on the Sommer Time podcast.

In a clip that quickly went viral across social media, host Sommer Hill asked the Harlem music mogul whether he believes in traditional monogamy. Dash dismissed the concept outright, claiming that having a single partner is a Western construct he rejects.

“I think a one-wife situation is gay… and you might not like this, but Europeans are notoriously gay. The Spartans were gay, the Greeks were gay, Alexander the Great was gay, Hitler was super-gay.” — Dame Dash on Sommer Time

Arguing Against Western Relationship Norms

Expanding on his remarks, Dash claimed his stance is rooted in his own historical perspective, arguing that polygamy—rather than monogamy—represents traditional cultural practices across Africa and parts of the Middle East and Asia.

“Today, 80% of [men in] the world have more than one wife. Most Muslims, Thailand – all those places… Let’s just say in Black culture, they all got one wife, right? Name one that doesn’t… If I have a choice to choose living like a European or live like my African brothers, which one would I choose logically? Would I live like a European because this is what I’ve been taught since I’ve been born in the place where I haven’t liked the way I’ve been treated? Or am I gonna do what my African brothers and sisters are doing?” — Dame Dash

Swift Pushback Online

Unsurprisingly, the viral clip ignited widespread criticism across social media, with many viewers—particularly women—calling out the contradictions in his logic and dismissing his remarks as shock-value commentary.

Commenters pointed out that Dash himself has previously been married to one woman—fashion designer Rachel Roy, with whom he shares two daughters—and is currently engaged to Raquel Horn, with whom he shares a son. Others criticized his sweeping generalizations about history, sexuality, and relationships, arguing that using “gay” as a catch-all pejorative undermines any point he was attempting to make about cultural traditions.

Dash has yet to respond to the latest wave of online criticism following the clip’s circulation.