BIG TAKE is carving out his own lane in East Coast music by turning raw, unfiltered life experiences into records that hit just as hard in the headphones as they do in New York City nightlife. Born in Bergen County, New Jersey, and raised between Teaneck and the Bronx, the multifaceted rapper, singer, and songwriter brings a grounded, genre-fluid perspective shaped by his roots as the son of a West Indian father from Antigua and an American mother of European descent.

Early Roots, Street Realities, and Finding a Refuge

Navigating his cultural identity became a defining part of BIG TAKE’s story early on, with music and literature serving as his primary outlets. He began writing poetry and raps at just nine years old and recorded his first song by ten. By age twelve, the pull of the streets pulled him into gang-related activity and the drug trade—hard realities that later became the backbone of his storytelling.

Throughout those challenges, music remained his constant refuge. That balance of vulnerability and street grit defines his catalog. On introspective tracks like “Talkin’ To God,” he pairs soulful melodies with heartfelt lyricism, while New York-inspired R&B cuts like “Dancer” highlight his vocal versatility without losing touch with his gangsta rap foundation.

Taking Over NYC’s Club Scene

BIG TAKE’s momentum surged in 2024 with his breakout single “Eatuh,” a record that quickly caught fire across New York City’s club circuit. His On The Radar performance of the track racked up more than 2 million views on Instagram, while the official remix pushed the wave even further, surpassing 275,000 views on YouTube.

He followed that breakthrough by linking with The WOATS on local favorites “They Luv Us” and “Christian Diorish.” Both records also landed on On The Radar and remain in heavy rotation across NYC clubs, solidifying his growing footprint in the city’s music scene.

Back-to-Back Projects in 2026

BIG TAKE has kept his foot on the gas throughout 2026 with two full-length releases:

THOUGHT IT WAS LOVE (January 2026): Kicked off the year by leaning into his melodic instincts and candid relationship storytelling.

Kicked off the year by leaning into his melodic instincts and candid relationship storytelling. Bad Habits (November 11, 2026): His latest tape, expanding his catalog with sharper production, street-honed perspective, and club-ready energy.

Fueled by perseverance and an unwavering commitment to his craft, BIG TAKE continues to deliver some of the strongest music of his career—inviting listeners to connect with a story every bit as real as the records themselves.

Listen to BIG TAKE’s music, including “Trifling,” on Apple Music.