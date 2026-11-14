By most measures, electronic music has had an extremely strong year, leading most genres in terms of popularity (as evidenced by its mammoth $15.1 billion market value from last year). However, where that growth seems to be coming from is what surprises a lot of people, i.e., not North America or Europe but Asia. In fact, Indonesia alone has seen a 77% jump in electronic music listeners on Spotify over the past year.

That’s the backdrop for the highly anticipated Asia Music Event (AME), which arrives at Soho House Hong Kong during the last week of November (26th and 27th), with both days promising a host of panels and events alongside high-quality music entertainment.

Joyhauser and Juliet Fox Close Out the Week

The AME Official Closing Party lands on November 27 with Belgian techno duo Joyhauser and Berlin-based Australian DJ Juliet Fox headlining the bill. Joyhauser’s driving, rave-leaning sound has appeared on labels including Terminal M and filled stages at Tomorrowland and Awakenings, while Fox’s records have been released via Drumcode, Filth On Acid and Kraftek, with Awakenings and Junction 2.

The night is presented in collaboration with RaveDAO, INS LAND and 0159, so it’s as much about the city’s own scene as the visiting headliners. One slot also goes to the winner of the AME x Tomorrowland Academy DJ Contest.

Tomorrowland Academy picks three finalists, and AME chooses the winner, who then shares a bill with two of techno’s busiest touring names. On this entire development, Ron Yung, operations director for the event, recently opined:

“AME is about more than bringing the music industry together for conversations, it’s about experiencing the culture that connects us.”

A Program Built Around Asia’s Next Chapter

Before the dancefloor, there’s the AME conference, with nearly 14 sessions on the opening day featuring industry leaders including:

Meindert Kennis, the former CEO of Amsterdam Dance Event and former CMO of Spinnin’ Records

Beatport’s Alex Branson

Ultra Records/Sony Music’s Kathleen O’Malley

Bigger Picture Talent’s Martin Schildmann

Wonderfruit’s Ouissam Mokretar

Elsewhere, Lan Kwai Fong Group chairman Allan Zeman will sit down for a fireside chat on Lan Kwai Fong and what comes next, while Great Wall Festival co-founder Justin Zhou asks the question of what makes a Chinese event worth paying for. Lastly, Kompakt’s Michael Mayer will join a panel with the pointed title “Asia Isn’t the Backup Plan.”

The wider program also includes Jim Wong of Live Nation Electronic Asia and ADE programmer Gary Smith. For hands-on attendees, there’s an Arturia workshop and a New Vintage masterclass featuring vintage DJ gear.

How to Get In

Tickets come in three forms. The All-Access Pass, as the name suggests, covers both conference days, the closing party, and entry to every AME side event. Separate conference-only and closing-party-only tickets are also available, and all three can be found on this page.

More details are on the official Asia Music Event website, with further announcements due through its official channels.

In any case, for a first edition, AME has set itself an ambitious brief, i.e., give Asia’s electronic music industry a room of its own, then end the week on the dancefloor.