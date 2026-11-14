Supermodel, entrepreneur, and former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks is officially back on the market. The 52-year-old media mogul revealed that she has quietly ended her seven-year relationship with Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, whom she had been dating since 2019.

Banks broke the news during a candid radio appearance on New York City’s HOT 97, reflecting on love, aging, and embracing a fresh start in her fifties.

“That’s a good question. I think that it’s never too late to start again. I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it. I’m like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good. I didn’t even have, like, a drive.” — Tyra Banks on HOT 97

Embracing Dating at 52—Without the Apps

While Banks admitted she initially felt content stepping back from romance to focus entirely on motherhood and family, her perspective has recently shifted.

“But now I’m like, you know what? It’s not too late. Now I feel feminine, dating, you know, I’m back to that. There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done’… so I’m living my feminineness right now.” — Tyra Banks

Following her radio interview, Banks doubled down on her new chapter when spotted by TMZ in New York City on November 12, confirming she is actively dating again and enjoying single life. However, don’t expect to run across the supermodel’s profile on celebrity dating apps—she laughed off suggestions of joining exclusive platforms like Raya, joking that she didn’t even know what the app was.

Looking Ahead After Australia Move

Before the split, Banks and Bélanger-Martin kept a relatively low profile, even relocating together to Sydney, Australia, where Banks launched her global ice cream venture, SMIZE & DREAM.

While the exact timeline of their breakup and her current living arrangements remain private, Banks continues to prioritize raising her son, York Banks Asla—whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2016 during her previous relationship with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla—while stepping confidently into her single era.