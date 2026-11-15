Big shows draw big crowds. When Ye took over Houston’s NRG Stadium on Halloween night, a reported 80,210 fans turned out. Between arena tours, holiday shows and early plans for next year’s festivals, a lot of concert trips this season will start at an airport.

The ticket is the easy part. The security line is where trips go sideways, usually because of something small packed in the wrong bag. Here is what the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration actually say about the gear fans carry most.

Power Banks Ride With You

If you only remember one rule, make it this one. According to the TSA, portable chargers and power banks that contain a lithium-ion battery must be packed in carry-on bags. Spare lithium batteries, including power banks and phone chargers, are not allowed in checked luggage.

That matters for concertgoers more than most travelers. A three-hour show, a long line to get in and a phone used for tickets, photos and video can drain a battery fast, which is why so many fans bring a power bank in the first place.

The Gate-Check Trap

Here is the detail that catches people out. The FAA says that if your carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at the plane door, which often happens on full flights, every spare lithium battery and power bank has to come out of that bag and stay with you in the cabin.

The FAA also says battery terminals must be protected from short circuits. A small case, the original packaging or a strip of tape over loose batteries does the job. Keep all of it in an outside pocket so you can grab it quickly if a gate agent tags your bag.

Cameras and Content Gear

If you plan to film the show, you will probably bring extra camera batteries too. The same FAA rule applies: spare lithium batteries go in carry-on baggage only. Pack them together with your power bank so everything that needs to stay with you is in one place.

The same carry-on-only logic runs through the TSA’s list for other battery-powered personal items. Its page on electronic smoking devices, for example, says they are allowed only in carry-on bags and must be kept from switching on by accident, whether it is a basic pen or a rechargeable pod device like the moja vape.

Check the Venue, Too

Getting through the airport is only half the trip. Stadiums, arenas and festival grounds set their own bag policies, and many limit bag sizes or require clear bags. Some also have rules on power banks, cameras with detachable lenses and outside food, and those can change from one venue to the next, even on the same tour.

Look up the venue’s bag policy a few days before the show, not on the morning of it. Showing up with the wrong bag can turn a smooth night into a scramble at the gate.

Think About the Trip Home

The flight out gets most of the attention, but the return trip is where tired fans make mistakes. After a late show and an early checkout, it is easy to throw everything into one bag and check it. Merch, posters and a hoodie can go in the hold. Anything with a lithium battery cannot, so repack with the same care you used on the way out.

If you bought a portable speaker, a light-up accessory or any other battery-powered souvenir at the show, treat it the same way. When in doubt, the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” pages list item-by-item rules, and they are quicker to check from your phone than to argue about at the bag drop.

Five-Minute Packing Check

The night before your flight, run through it once:

Power banks and spare batteries are in your carry-on.

Battery terminals are covered or in cases.

Anything that must stay with you is in an outside pocket.

Your ticket and ID are saved offline in case the arena’s signal is weak.

You have read the venue’s bag policy.

Five minutes the night before saves a lot of stress at the airport, and gets you to the show with everything you packed.