At just three years old, Riot Rose Mayers, the youngest son of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, is officially stepping into the spotlight with his first major fashion campaign for Homme. Born in August 2023, Riot has already garnered attention for his stylish street appearances alongside his famous parents, making his formal entry into high fashion a natural next step for the young trendsetter- and making Rihanna one proud mama as she dedicated three Instagram posts to her son’s fashion debut over the weekend, joking in one: “from SuperBowl to SuperModel… my uterus kinda ate.”

In the Homme campaign, Riot Rose showcases effortless charisma, proving that poise in front of the camera runs in the family. The shoot highlights contemporary, tailored menswear reimagined for a younger generation, blending streetwear edge with refined silhouettes- an aesthetic closely aligned with his parents’ signature style sensibilities.

Riot’s debut builds on a monumental fashion legacy established by both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Rihanna has transformed the global fashion and beauty industries through her groundbreaking Fenty empire, including Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, while earning the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Over the years, she has graced countless Vogue covers and starred in high-profile campaigns for luxury powerhouses such as Dior, Gucci, and Balmain.

A$AP Rocky has also long bridged the worlds of hip-hop and haute couture. Known for his fearless approach to menswear, Rocky has modeled for Dior Homme, Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci, and made headlines in 2023 as the Creative Director for Puma’s Formula 1 partnership. His creative agency, AWGE, has also spearheaded major collaborations across luxury and streetwear labels.