2 Chainz returns with his new single, “Situation,” featuring Big Sean, Erykah Badu and Aasher Saintt. The track arrives ahead of his upcoming album, Playaz Only Live Once (P.O.L.O.), scheduled for release December 4.

Entirely produced by Statik Selektah, the project brings together two influential hip-hop careers defined by longevity and evolution. The collaboration pairs Statik’s production roots in classic hip-hop with 2 Chainz’s ability to reinvent himself, from his early Atlanta days as Tity Boi to becoming one of rap’s most recognizable personalities.