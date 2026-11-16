What was supposed to be a night of comedy and celebrity roasting has turned into a potential criminal investigation after podcast personality Adam22 announced that he wants Chrisean Rock prosecuted for repeatedly punching him during a live Wild ‘N Out performance.

The confrontation occurred on November 12 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, during Wild ‘N Out Live: The Next Generation. Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, was participating in the show’s popular Wildstyle segment when a joke about Rock’s parenting sparked the physical altercation.

During the segment, comedian Justina Valentine targeted Adam22 with jokes about his marriage to adult content creator Lena the Plug. Adam22 responded by directing his attention toward Rock, who was also onstage.

“Justina, your BBL, that’s embarrassing. But that’s nothing compared to Chrisean Rock’s parenting,” he said.

Video footage shows Rock approaching Adam22 from behind and striking him multiple times in the head before walking away. The incident briefly disrupted the performance as other participants reacted.

Adam22 later discussed the confrontation on his No Jumper platform, claiming he initially believed Rock had punched him only once.

“She did hit me with a two-piece. I thought it was just one,” he said.

The podcaster alleged that he suffered swelling and neck pain following the punches. He also claimed that Rock attempted to approach him again before comedian DoBoy intervened.

However, the confrontation did not come without a history of tension between the 2 personalities.

In September, Adam22 appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where he made controversial allegations about Rock’s conduct during pregnancy and speculated about the health of her young son, Chrisean Malone Jr.

Rock publicly denied the allegations, defended her son’s medical privacy, and threatened legal action over the statements. Adam22’s claims concerning her child’s health have not been independently substantiated.

That earlier dispute added another layer to the November 12 confrontation, particularly because Adam22 acknowledged deliberately targeting Rock with his parenting joke.

Following the incident, Adam22 initially appeared uncertain about involving law enforcement. However, by November 14, he announced his intention to file a police complaint.

“I’m going to the Inglewood Police Department tomorrow to report Chrisean,” he wrote on X. “She should be arrested some time this week. We have to keep these violent freaks off the street.”

Adam22 subsequently shared footage of his visit to the police department and claimed he had submitted paperwork concerning the alleged assault.

He also suggested that Rock may have been holding a sharp object during the punches after reviewing video footage that appeared to show something near her hand. Adam22 raised the possibility that the object could have been a razor blade or needle, although those allegations remain unverified.

“Obviously I’m rooting for a felony in particular because of the whole razor blade thing,” he said while discussing the possibility of criminal charges.

At this time, authorities have not publicly confirmed that Rock possessed a weapon, and no arrest or criminal charges stemming from the incident have been announced.

The latest controversy also brings renewed attention to Rock’s previous legal troubles.

In November 2023, singer James Wright Chanel accused Rock of assaulting him backstage during a Tamar Braxton concert at The Novo in Los Angeles. Wright subsequently filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Rock repeatedly struck him, causing facial injuries and broken teeth.

Prosecutors later filed criminal charges related to that separate incident in January 2024, including assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Rock has disputed the public accounts surrounding the confrontation.

Meanwhile, Adam22’s latest accusations have generated mixed reactions throughout Hip Hop and social media.

Rapper Boosie Badazz publicly criticized Adam22 for directing personal insults toward Rock in front of an audience, suggesting that the podcaster should have anticipated a hostile reaction.

Others have argued that regardless of the nature of the joke, physical violence during a comedy performance cannot be justified.

While Adam22 has made his intentions clear, filing a police report does not automatically result in an arrest or prosecution. Investigators would need to review the footage, witness accounts, and any supporting medical evidence before determining whether criminal charges are warranted.

For now, what began as an exchange of insults during a live comedy show has developed into another highly publicized controversy involving Rock.

Whether the situation results in criminal proceedings remains uncertain, but Adam22 has made it clear that he wants the matter handled in court rather than on social media.