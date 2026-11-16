Nia Long says she doesn’t know when production will begin on the Michael sequel. The actress, who played Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s mother, was asked as she stood with Chris Rock on the red carpet of the Governors Awards.



Rock jokingly addressed the actress’s schedule with Variety, saying, “She has so many more obligations before that. It’s Nia Long, man.”

Nia Long says she doesn’t know when filming will begin on the “Michael” sequel.



Chris Rock: “She has so many more obligations before that. It’s Nia Long, man.” pic.twitter.com/hibHfOY7P6 — Variety (@Variety) November 16, 2026

In June, Michael officially become the highest-grossing biopic in box office history, earning $977 million worldwide and surpassing Oppenheimer‘s $975 million global total.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, the film has generated $370.2 million domestically and $607.2 million internationally since its April release.

The milestone places Michael on the verge of the $1 billion mark while also becoming Lionsgate’s biggest movie ever, overtaking The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Following the film’s record-breaking success, Lionsgate is reportedly planning at least one sequel.