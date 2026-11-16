Rap superstar Sexyy Red is taking her ongoing partnership with fashion label I.AM.GIA to the next level with Sexyy’s Edit, a newly curated capsule collection designed to coincide with the brand’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday rollout.

Launched on Monday, November 9, the collection highlights a handpicked selection of the St. Louis artist’s favorite I.AM.GIA silhouettes. Bridging signature staples with fresh updates, the edit blends existing fan-favorite pieces alongside brand-new colorways across the label’s bestselling Blare and Bandage categories. True to her unfiltered, larger-than-life persona, Sexyy Red also took creative control behind the lens, personally capturing content to bring the campaign to life.

To celebrate the drop, the rapper rolled out the announcement across her Instagram and TikTok channels on launch day, giving fans a first look at her personal picks. The momentum continues with a special TikTok LIVE hosted directly on I.AM.GIA’s official channel on Wednesday, November 11, aligning with the brand’s high-energy BFCM Blare Flash Sale.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for Sexyy Red as she gears up for her upcoming tour in January 2027. Known for her unapologetic aesthetic and bold fashion choices, her continued synergy with I.AM.GIA underscores a natural alignment between her personal style and the brand’s statement-making streetwear—setting the stage for an even bigger year ahead both on and off the stage.