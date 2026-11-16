Presented by PINEASE, the concert takes audiences on an emotional journey through the many colors of autumn, culminating in a deeply moving tribute to Dr. Henry Lee.

PINEASE is a New York City-based nonprofit cultural and educational organization dedicated to promoting artistic excellence and cultural exchange through music and the arts. Songs of Autumn marked the opening concert of its 26-27 music season, an evocative evening of violin and piano that brought together an extraordinary range of musical colors, emotions, and stories. Thoughtfully curated by Dr. Wei Jia and accompanied by pianist Chen Qiao, the concert offered audiences much more than a traditional recital. It was an artistic journey through the changing moods of autumn, exploring the beauty, romance, mystery, passion, and nostalgia that define the season.

Throughout the evening, Dr. Jia served not only as the violin soloist but also as the storyteller of the program. Before each selection, he introduced the works with warmth and insight, sharing the musical background and emotional imagery behind each composition. His engaging presentations created an intimate connection between the performers and the audience, allowing listeners to experience each piece not simply as music, but as a chapter in a larger story.

An essential part of the concert’s success was the outstanding collaboration between Dr. Jia and pianist Chen Qiao. Their musical partnership was seamless and deeply expressive. Rather than simply providing accompaniment, Chen Qiao engaged in a genuine musical dialogue with the violin, responding sensitively to every phrase, nuance, and emotional transition. Their remarkable coordination, mutual understanding, and artistic chemistry allowed the music to unfold naturally, giving each performance both technical precision and emotional depth.

The program unfolded like the changing landscape of autumn. It began with the serenity and delicate beauty of a morning song, evoking the peaceful atmosphere of a new day. Romantic melodies followed, expressing the tenderness, longing, and warmth of love through some of the violin repertoire’s most lyrical moments. The atmosphere then shifted dramatically with Camille Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre, whose vivid musical imagery brought the mysterious and theatrical spirit of the season to life.

The energy continued to build toward the passionate rhythms of tango, where the expressive intensity and rhythmic vitality of the music brought a distinctly different dimension to the evening. From quiet reflection to romantic tenderness, from playful mystery to fiery passion, every selection revealed another emotional facet of autumn.

Yet the most unforgettable moment of the evening came after the scheduled program had concluded.

Responding to the audience’s enthusiastic applause, Dr. Jia returned for a special encore: Méditation from Jules Massenet’s opera Thaïs. The performance was dedicated to the memory of the distinguished forensic scientist and educator Dr. Henry Lee.

With its deeply contemplative melody and profound emotional expression, the piece transformed the concert hall into a moment of collective remembrance. Dr. Jia’s heartfelt interpretation, accompanied by Chen Qiao’s sensitive and delicate piano playing, conveyed a sense of reverence, affection, and lasting respect. The music seemed to transcend the boundaries of a performance, becoming a personal tribute and a shared expression of remembrance.

As the final notes faded, the audience was visibly moved. Some listeners were brought to tears, and the silence that followed spoke as powerfully as the music itself. It was a profoundly touching conclusion to an evening that had celebrated not only the beauty of music, but also the enduring power of human connection and memory.

Through Songs of Autumn, PINEASE once again demonstrated its commitment to presenting artistic experiences that bring people together through music and culture. Under Dr. Wei Jia’s thoughtful artistic direction, And Pianist Chen Qiao’s accompaniment, the concert reminded audiences that music has a unique ability to give voice to emotions that words alone cannot express.

From the first notes of a morning song to the final, heartfelt tribute, Songs of Autumn was ultimately a celebration of life itself — its beauty, its passions, its memories, and the people who leave an everlasting melody in our hearts.

This article is authored by Conlly Yang.

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