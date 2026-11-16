On this date in 1999, legendary producer, rapper, and Hip Hop mogul Dr. Dre released his highly anticipated sophomore solo album, 2001, through Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. Coming 7 years after his groundbreaking 1992 debut, The Chronic, the project marked Dre’s triumphant return to the forefront of West Coast Hip Hop and further solidified his reputation as one of the greatest producers the culture has ever witnessed.

Originally promoted as Chronic 2001, the album arrived during a pivotal moment in Dre’s career. Following his departure from Death Row Records in 1996 and the establishment of Aftermath Entertainment, Dre had experienced mixed commercial results with his new label. However, the success of Eminem’s The Slim Shady LP earlier in 1999 helped restore momentum to the Aftermath brand, setting the stage for Dre’s long-awaited return.

And when the good doctor finally delivered, he made sure the entire industry felt his presence.

With production primarily handled by Dre alongside Mel-Man, with additional contributions from Lord Finesse, 2001introduced a polished, cinematic sound that pushed the boundaries of West Coast production. The album’s signature piano melodies, booming basslines, crisp drums, and unmistakable G-funk influences created a musical blueprint that producers would study for decades.

The 23-track project featured an impressive collection of established veterans and rising stars, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nate Dogg, Kurupt, Xzibit, Hittman, The D.O.C., and Devin the Dude.

Among its most memorable selections were “Still D.R.E.,” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Forgot About Dre,” featuring Eminem, “The Next Episode,” featuring Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, and the club anthem “Xxplosive,” featuring Hittman, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, and Six-Two.

“Still D.R.E.,” with its instantly recognizable piano riff and lyrics written by JAY-Z, became one of the most iconic records in Hip Hop history. Meanwhile, “Forgot About Dre” showcased the undeniable chemistry between Dre and Eminem, earning the duo a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2001.

“The Next Episode” became another defining West Coast anthem, with Nate Dogg’s unforgettable closing vocals helping make the record a permanent fixture in Hip Hop culture.

Commercially, 2001 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling approximately 516,000 copies during its first week. The album also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and eventually earned 7-times platinum certification from the RIAA.

Beyond its impressive sales, the project demonstrated Dre’s ability to bridge generations of Hip Hop. By bringing together longtime collaborators such as Snoop Dogg and Kurupt with newer artists like Eminem and Hittman, Dre created a project that connected the West Coast’s early-1990s dominance with the changing sound of the new millennium.

The album also became the final Dr. Dre solo studio project for nearly 16 years, until the release of Compton in August 2015, which accompanied renewed interest in N.W.A following the success of the biographical film Straight Outta Compton.

In the years following 2001, Dre continued expanding his influence through production, artist development, and business ventures, including his work with 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and the creation of Beats Electronics.

Twenty-seven years later, 2001 remains one of the most important albums in West Coast Hip Hop history. Its production continues to influence new generations of beatmakers, while records like “Still D.R.E.,” “Forgot About Dre,” and “The Next Episode” remain essential selections wherever classic Hip Hop is celebrated.

Salute to Dr. Dre, Mel-Man, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nate Dogg, and everyone who contributed to a timeless project that helped define the sound of an entire era.

Twenty-seven years later, the message remains the same: we still haven’t forgotten about Dre!