President Donald Trump addressed the nationwide FAA-ordered ground stop on Nov. 15, more than a day and a half after the disruption, blaming the Biden administration and calling on Congress to fund a modern air traffic control system.

In a shocking development, Trump blames Biden for FAA problems two years into his term. pic.twitter.com/QmIG77VUKm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 15, 2026

In a Truth Social post, Trump criticized previous spending on the system, writing, “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.”

He added, “We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST!”

In a follow-up post, Trump called the current air traffic control system outdated, noting that much of it is 50 years old. He urged lawmakers to approve funding, saying, “It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World.”

Trump also claimed the Biden administration had “set it back years” and said modernization work had already begun.