Founding Wu-Tang Clan member U-God sat down with journalist Courtney Brown for a candid, unfiltered conversation spanning more than three decades of hip-hop history, the group’s historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, personal memories of Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB), and his upcoming sixth solo studio album, STINGER, slated for early 2027.

Kicking Mathematics, New York Crowds, and Spreading Jewels

Reflecting on performing in front of notoriously tough hometown audiences—from classic New York venues to Madison Square Garden—U-God pointed out what it takes to earn respect at home:

“We got to make these motherfuckers respect you like that.”

Turning to the Five-Percent Nation teachings woven throughout Wu-Tang Clan’s catalog, U-God explained how growing up in a gritty New York environment required mental sharpness and knowledge of self—and why he and his Wu-Tang brothers intentionally pace how they drop wisdom into their verses so listeners can absorb it over time:

“Everybody needs some jewels every now and again, you know, to give them a heads up or give them some knowledge of self, or make them sharp. ‘Cause I grew up in an era where your mind had to be sharp—not just the physical, your mind had to be sharp. You had to be swift with your mouth, your mind.”

“So I had to water it down a little bit, and my brothers, we water it down a little bit too. We sprinkle it on them. Can’t give too much. You can’t give a baby whole foods—you got to give them baby food. You can’t give them solids. You got to give them a little bit so they like, ‘Oh shit.’ And then when they get a little bit, they might get interested and say, ‘Yo, what’s that 120 stuff about?’ And then they start digging.”

The conversation also sparked personal memories of Ol’ Dirty Bastard (Ason Unique), whom Brown knew growing up in Harlem—from babysitting his children at age 13 and getting a Protect Ya Neck cassette tape from him to having him break down lyrics with Buddha Monk and drive her to school in the mornings. U-God, who had just spent time with ODB’s mother the night before, laughed as he reminisced about his late brother’s unpredictable studio energy:

“He just came in and bum-rushed shit. He was definitely known for bum-rushing niggas too. I used to be like, ‘Yo man, how you be finding out where niggas be at though? How you go up in the studio and know when these motherfuckers is up in the studio?’ … Yeah, Dirty used to be wild.” Introducing STINGER and Lead Single “Rock So Many”

Dropping November 25 and produced by DJ Homicide, “Rock So Many” serves as the lead single for U-God’s completed sixth solo album, STINGER (due early 2027). A Scorpio through and through, U-God broke down the meaning behind the album title and why he felt compelled to step forward right now:

“‘Cause I’m a Scorpio. Goddamn, I’ma sting the shit out these motherfuckers with this one right here. It’s going to hurt—it’s like slap them in the goddamn face with this… That’s why I call it STINGER, man, ’cause I sting, man, I really do. I sting in many, many different forms.”

“Plus I feel like my style is like that too, with my new style of rhyming—my wordplay is like it stings you like, ‘Woo, shit!’ … I just feel like the hip-hop community needs it. They need some Wu sound, some raw lyrics, some uniqueness. You know I’m original—I don’t sound like nobody. And that’s what the world needs right now. It needs some originality right now because everybody’s sounding like everybody… I got to break the monotony.”

The music video for “Rock So Many” is built directly from Wu-Tang’s global touring archive, compiling hundreds of photos and clips from stages across the world. When asked if watching the retrospective footage stirred up nostalgia, U-God kept his eyes firmly on the road ahead while reflecting on the era that shaped him:

“I really don’t have emotions like that, sweetie. I’m gone—I’m still moving forward in a sense… I have a lot of memories, like my mind is overflowed with so many memories. I’ve been an adventurous kid since I was a kid, so I got stuff before we was rapping, while we was rapping, after we rapped… I came up in an era where New York was New York—like it was really rough out there, man.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Thanksgiving Halftime, and Venom

Reflecting on Wu-Tang Clan’s milestone induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, U-God shared the exact message he plans to deliver if handed the microphone on induction night:

“We are standing on the shoulders of many great men. I want to give mad love and respect to all the fans. It wasn’t easy getting where we at—getting here to this point—and the journey is not over. I have a great appreciation for a lot of things now that I’m older, and one of my great appreciations is the amount of work that my peoples and my crew put in. And I could definitely go to the grave saying I can’t believe we rocked so goddamn many motherfuckers.”

That cross-generational reach continues on national television as Wu-Tang Clan brings their catalog to the Lions vs. Bears Thanksgiving halftime show, connecting decades of iconic records with a massive football audience. Beyond the music, U-God also spotlighted his canned champagne-yeast cider beverage line, Venom—featuring mango, pineapple, and blueberry flavors—as he works to expand distribution from the West Coast to the East Coast:

“It’s a champagne-yeast liquor—I mean a champagne cider—and it tastes Christmassy. It’s real spicy: mango, pineapple, blueberry jump-off… It took me a year of tasting and tasting and tasting it, and I made the perfect mixture.”

Watch below for the full sit-down conversation between Courtney Brown and U-God.