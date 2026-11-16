YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expanding his Never Broke Again brand with its first-ever remote-control vehicle collection. The launch introduces the NBA Smasher, a limited-edition monster truck accompanied by a matching apparel collection.

Limited to just 300 units worldwide, the NBA Smasher features a black-and-blue design inspired by the brand. The 1/10-scale, four-wheel-drive RC vehicle arrives ready to run, reaches speeds of 15–20 mph and includes a 2.4GHz proportional radio system for precision control. The truck is available exclusively at shop.youngboynba.com.

A second model, the NBA Grave Digger, a green off-road rock crawler designed for challenging terrain, is expected to arrive soon.

The release follows YoungBoy’s record-breaking Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour, which generated $70 million from 552,000 tickets sold across 42 sold-out arena shows. The tour became the highest-grossing debut headlining tour by a rapper.

YoungBoy also recently brought his concert documentary, AMERICAN YOUNGBOY, to theaters. The film debuted at No. 10 at the domestic box office, earning more than $1.1 million across 583 theaters during its opening weekend.

The latest launch further expands YoungBoy’s business ventures, bringing together music, fashion and collectibles under the Never Broke Again brand.