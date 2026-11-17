The 2027 Grammy Awards R&B, Rap, and Spoken Word Poetry nominees highlight a wide range of solo artists, collaborators, and songwriters.

In R&B, Best R&B Solo Performance recognizes “MORNING DEW (DONK)” by Beyoncé Knowles, “Out The Window” by Kehlani, “Let Me” by Victoria Monét, “Pressha” by Jill Scott, and “What You Need” by Tems.

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance features “Fallin'” by Chris Brown and Leon Thomas III, “47th Street” by Lalah Hathaway and J. Ivy, “Sweet Nuthins” by Kehlani and Leon Thomas III, “Mess” by PJ Morton and Keyon Harrold, and “To B Honest” by Jill Scott and J.I.D.

Best Traditional R&B Performance includes “I Found Myself” by Durand Bernarr, “Can’t Let Go” by Lalah Hathaway, “Beautiful People” by Jill Scott, “My Muse” by Leon Thomas III, and “If I Let You” by The Womack Sisters.

Best R&B Song honors the writers behind “Let Me,” “My Muse,” “Out The Window,” “Pressha,” and “What You Need.” Album contenders include BERNARR. by Durand Bernarr, Waves by Moonchild, The Last Balloon by Tank And The Bangas, PHOLKS by Leon Thomas III, and Distracted by Thundercat for Best Progressive R&B Album, alongside BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) by Chris Brown, When The City Sleeps by Alex Isley, Kehlani by Kehlani, Saturday Night by PJ Morton, and To Whom This May Concern by Jill Scott for Best R&B Album.

Chris Brown reacts to his GRAMMY nominations:



"Just saying .. KEHLANI NEED 1 👀" pic.twitter.com/wwE05Nh5aJ — RNB RADAR (@rnbradar) November 16, 2026

In Rap, Best Rap Performance nominates “Good Flirts” by Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, and Momo Boyd, “ErrTime” by Cardi B, “Run It Back!!” by De La Soul and Nas, “LET ‘EM KNOW” by T.I., and “Body” by Don Toliver.

Best Melodic Rap Performance includes “This Woman” by Busta Rhymes, “Safe” by Cardi B and Kehlani, “girl, get up.” by Doechii and SZA, “E85” by Don Toliver, and “Watching Us” by Wale and Leon Thomas III.

Best Rap Song highlights “E85,” “ErrTime,” “girl, get up.,” “LET ‘EM KNOW,” and “Spend Dat.” Best Rap Album features DILLAGENCE II by Busta Rhymes, AM I THE DRAMA? by Cardi B, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops by Rapsody, OCTANE by Don Toliver, everything is a lot. by Wale, and BULLY – DELUXE by Kanye West.

15 years since my one and only … bro .. thank each and everyone of yall… im in shock full of gratitude. I jus…. idk …grattitude — Wale (@Wale) November 16, 2026

Finally, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album nominates Black Shaman Strikes Back by Marc Marcel, the color of rain by Aja Monet, A Hero And A Villain by Mad Skillz, How Love Grows by Jwalt, and Leap Life by Saul Williams.