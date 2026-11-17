Music’s biggest night returns to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 7, 2027, for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. The telecast begins an hour earlier than usual at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, airing live on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu. Before the main event, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live exclusively on Disney+ for the first time at 11:30 a.m. PST / 2:30 p.m. EST.

Several artists lead the top categories this year. Contenders for Record Of The Year include “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean, “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley, “I Just Might” by Bruno Mars, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” by RAYE, “the cure” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Berghain” by ROSALÍA, Björk, and Yves Tumor, “The Fate of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift, and “Dracula” by Tame Impala and Jennie.

The Album Of The Year race features Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers, The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean, Dandelion by Ella Langley, The Romantic by Bruno Mars, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. by RAYE, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love by Olivia Rodrigo, LUX (Complete Works) by ROSALÍA, and The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift.

The 2027 Grammy Nominees for Album Of The Year are here ⭐️



💿 ‘LOST WEEKEND’ – PHOEBE BRIDGERS

💿 ‘THE ART OF LOVING’ – OLIVIA DEAN

💿 ‘DANDELION’ @ellalangleymsic

💿 ‘THE ROMANTIC’ @brunomars

💿 ‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.’ @raye

💿 ‘YOU SEEM PRETTY SAD FOR A GIRL SO IN LOVE’… — GRAMMYS (@Grammys) November 16, 2026

Song Of The Year recognizes songwriters behind “Berghain” (Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA, Dylan Wiggins), “Choosin’ Texas” (Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor), “the cure” (Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo), “hate that i made you love me” (Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya), “I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)” (Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift), “Man I Need” (Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome), “Risk it All” (Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars), and “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” (RAYE, Mike Sabath).

Introducing the 2027 Grammy Nominees for Song Of The Year:

🎵 “BERGHAIN” – BJÖRK GUDMUNDSDÓTTIR, NOAH GOLDSTEIN,

JAKE MILLER, ROSALÍA VILA TOBELLA & DYLAN WIGGINS, (ROSALÍA, @bjork, YVES TUMOR)

🎵 “CHOOSIN' TEXAS” – LUKE DICK, @mirandalambert, @ellalangleymsic & JOYBETH TAYLOR… — GRAMMYS (@Grammys) November 16, 2026

Rounding out the major categories, Best New Artist nominees are Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Ella Langley, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, and The Womack Sisters.