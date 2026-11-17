A unique collector agreement at Newburgh’s Tooker Gallery preserves the unconventional installation angles of five works from Cynthia Karalla’s Bleached series, transforming an accidental disturbance into an enduring artistic statement.

An unexpected interruption during an art installation has become the defining feature of a new exhibition by artist Cynthia Karalla. At Tooker Gallery in Newburgh, New York, five works from Karalla’s Bleached series are being presented at deliberately crooked angles after a passing train disturbed their original alignment during installation. Rather than correcting the frames, Karalla chose to preserve the unexpected positioning, turning an ordinary installation mishap into an essential part of the artwork.

The decision has led to an unusual collector agreement. Anyone purchasing one of the five designated works must agree to display it at the exact angle established during installation. The requirement is also documented in an addendum to each artwork’s Certificate of Authenticity, making the original positioning a permanent condition of ownership.

The works are part of Negative / Positive, Karalla’s solo exhibition at Tooker Gallery, which opened on November 14, 2026, and remains on view through January 5, 2027.

When a Passing Train Became Part of the Artwork

The story behind the installation began as the Bleached works were being mounted at the waterfront gallery. A passing train behind the building caused the back wall to rattle, knocking five newly installed prints out of horizontal alignment.

When the gallery owner reached for a spirit level to straighten the frames, Karalla intervened. She decided that the disruption should remain visible rather than be treated as an error requiring correction.

The resulting arrangement became a physical expression of the exhibition’s central idea: transforming a perceived negative into a positive. What began as an accidental disturbance became an artistic decision, allowing an unpredictable encounter between the local railway and the gallery space to influence the finished presentation.

For Karalla, the imperfect alignment creates an experience that a perfectly straight installation might not offer.

“When things are not perfectly aligned, it commands the eye’s attention and sparks a sense of wonder,” says Karalla. “Leaving it as a why can open many doors of thought.”

It is within this intentional friction that Karalla’s work moves beyond passive aesthetics to become an active dialogue. By allowing visual harmony to give way to a subtle fracture or an unresolved gap, the artist invites viewers to lean in, bridge the distance, and uncover the underlying logic for themselves. Ultimately, leaving room for the “why” preserves the work’s essential mystery—transforming the audience from mere spectators into active participants in the creative process.

A Collector Agreement That Preserves the Original Angles

The unusual installation has been formalized through a contractual requirement established by Karalla and Tooker Gallery. Each of the five Bleached works has been measured to determine its precise angle from true horizontal, with installation photographs documenting its original position.

Collectors purchasing any of these five pieces must preserve that exact angle when displaying the work. The requirement is included in the sale agreement and an accompanying Certificate of Authenticity addendum.

Importantly, the condition is intended to remain attached to the artwork beyond its initial sale. Future owners and exhibiting institutions are also required under the agreement to respect the original positioning.

The arrangement gives the installation a role beyond its presentation inside the gallery. The angle becomes part of the work’s documented identity and provenance, preserving the moment when an unexpected environmental event influenced the artist’s decision.

Negative / Positive Brings Together Multiple Bodies of Work

Although the five Bleached works are at the center of the unusual collector agreement, Negative / Positive features a broader selection of Karalla’s work. The exhibition includes pieces from Age of Beauty, Cracked Ribs, Flash & Failure, and Untitled Days, alongside the well-known work It’s Craigslist, Toots!

The exhibition brings these different bodies of work together within the Tooker Gallery setting, offering visitors an opportunity to encounter a wider range of Karalla’s artistic practice.

Located along the Hudson River waterfront in Newburgh, Tooker Gallery has an unconventional, insider-oriented character. Its entrance can be difficult to locate, and visitors are encouraged to call upon arrival so the gallery can arrange gate access. The gallery describes the arrival process with the playful instruction “Open Sesame.”

Visiting Cynthia Karalla’s Exhibition at Tooker Gallery

Negative / Positive is on view at Tooker Gallery through January 5, 2027. Visitors can explore the Bleached series and the additional works included in the exhibition at the gallery’s Newburgh waterfront location.

The gallery’s stated visiting hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Because access requires gate entry, visitors are encouraged to call (718) 704-6954 upon arrival.

Exhibition: Negative / Positive by Cynthia Karalla

Featured works: Bleached, Age of Beauty, Cracked Ribs, Flash & Failure, Untitled Days, and It’s Craigslist, Toots!

Dates: November 14, 2026, through January 5, 2027

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Call for gate access.

Location: Tooker Gallery, 195 Front Street, Newburgh, NY 12550, on the Hudson River

Artist portfolio: karalla.com

Media contact: Tooker Gallery

Phone: (718) 704-6954

Email: info@tookergallery.com

By preserving the angles created by an unexpected passing train, Cynthia Karalla and Tooker Gallery have made the installation itself part of the artwork’s continuing story. The collector agreement ensures that the original disruption will remain visible long after the exhibition closes, allowing an accidental moment to become a lasting element of the artist’s work.