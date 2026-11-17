Imagine a software company signing its largest customer so far: a regional retailer with dozens of locations. A software company had signed its largest customer so far, a regional retailer with dozens of locations. Sales had promised a two-week rollout. Marketing had prepared an announcement. Product heard the deadline at Monday’s planning meeting.

The product team would need to delay work already in progress. Operations had not planned the onboarding. Sales believed the setup was standard; the people building it knew that two requested features did not exist.

Young companies survive this confusion because the founder carries missing context from one conversation to another. That works with eight people. At 30 or 50, ordinary questions begin waiting in line.

Dmitrii Khasanov works across digital marketing and early-stage companies. The coordination problem sits between those areas: business growth brings more customers, but also more chances for one team to act without knowing what another has promised.

Dmitrii Khasanov, a Strategic Development Advisor: Take the Founder Out of the Middle

A founder often becomes the company’s unofficial operating system. Marketing checks a campaign with them. Sales asks whether a discount is acceptable. Product waits for a priority decision. The founder stays busy all day and somehow becomes the reason everything moves slowly.

Start where work repeatedly stalls. If every enterprise proposal needs the founder’s approval, decide which terms sales can offer alone. If product requests arrive through five different chats, give them one route and one person responsible for sorting them.

Dmitrii Khasanov, a strategic development advisor, says the useful issue is not how many managers to add. It is whether responsibility remains clear when the founder is unavailable for an afternoon.

A simple list will expose most gaps:

Who makes the decision?

Who must be consulted?

Who carries out the work?

Who needs to know the outcome?

Which exception genuinely requires the founder?

If two people believe they have the final say, conflict appears late. If nobody believes they do, the decision quietly returns to the founder.

Dmitrii Khasanov’s Digital Marketing: Keep One Promise From Campaign to Delivery

Marketing, sales, and product do not need identical goals, but they do need to recognize the same customer.

Return to the retailer waiting for its two-week rollout. Marketing described the platform as quick to launch. Sales turned “quick” into a deadline because that helped close the contract. Product had designed setup for smaller accounts and understood the word under different conditions. Each team followed its own logic; together they created a promise the company could not comfortably keep.

This handoff is particularly relevant to Dmitrii Khasanov’s work in digital marketing and early-stage investment. More leads will not help a startup if the campaign makes promises that its product, team, or business model cannot support.

Departmental targets are useful until teams start chasing them at one another’s expense. A shared measure — perhaps the number of new customers who get practical value within a month — keeps everyone focused on what happens after the sale.

That measure changes the conversation. Marketing looks at who responds, sales becomes more careful about fit and expectations, and products can see what prevents customers from getting started. Each team keeps its specialist metrics without mistaking a departmental win for a company win.

Decide Who Can Say Yes

“Better communication” is rarely specific enough. The real question is who has permission to commit the company.

Sales may negotiate price within an agreed range but may not promise product work. Product may control the roadmap but need evidence from sales before dismissing a recurring request. Marketing may choose channels and creative work while checking feature claims with the people responsible for delivery.

Write these boundaries in plain language. A decision note can fit on one page: the decision, its owner, the input required, the deadline, and the point at which it must be escalated. It should make work easier, not become paperwork completed after the real conversation.

These are the kinds of questions a strategic development advisor such as Dmitrii Khasanov can help a growing company examine. An org chart shows reporting lines. It does not show who may approve a discount, move a release date, or tell an important prospect “not yet.”

Market conditions will force occasional exceptions. The problem begins when every deal is treated as exceptional and the normal process never gets a chance to work.

Replace Status Meetings With Useful Handoffs

A growing startup can become busier without becoming better organised. The week begins with status meetings about work that has already happened, followed by new meetings to settle everything left unresolved.

Once a week, bring sales, product, marketing, and operations together to talk about anything the other teams need to prepare for. Maybe marketing has a campaign going live, sales is working on an unusual deal, customers keep asking for the same thing, or delivery is starting to look shaky. Skip the usual “here’s what my team did” updates.

The problem started before the proposal went out. Sales was discussing terms with the retailer without a clear view of the missing product work or the time operations would need. A quick review from both teams would have made it possible to offer a realistic date while the customer was still deciding.

The final decision should then be shared with the reasoning behind it. Otherwise, the team ends up working from whatever each person remembers hearing. Good digital transformation gives everyone one place to check the proposal, the product decision, and the customer’s feedback.

Delegate the Decision, Not Just the Task

A founder says, “You own this,” but every important decision still comes back to them. The marketing lead waits for approval, the salesperson cannot adapt the offer, and the product manager can arrange the roadmap without choosing what belongs there.

Good delegation includes the outcome, the limits, and the point at which help is needed. “Improve onboarding” is vague. “Help standard customers complete setup faster without adding manual work for operations, and bring back any change that affects pricing” gives someone room to think.

For Dmitrii Khasanov, strategic development advisor is a role connected with how a company grows beyond its first informal routines. Delegation is part of that shift, but it depends on trust built through visible decisions. Team building exercises cannot compensate for managers who overturn delegated choices without explaining why.

Growth Changes the Way a Company Talks

The habits that made a small team feel agile can become bottlenecks later. Decisions made in passing work when everyone hears the same conversations. They become risky when marketing, product, sales, and operations carry different pieces of the customer story.

A scalable business does not need a meeting for every handoff or a process for every exception. It needs clear owners, a few shared business objectives, and a reliable place to record decisions that affect other teams.

Dmitrii Khasanov’s digital marketing perspective is useful here because growth starts with a promise to the market. Alignment means making sure the rest of the company understands that promise, can deliver it, and can speak up before it becomes a problem.

For Dmitrii Khasanov, as for any adviser looking at a company in transition, agility is not the absence of structure. It is the ability to make a sound decision without waiting for the one person who used to know everything.