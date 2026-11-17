Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned to Nashville during his bye week to spend time with young men at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Through his Give Em A Reason Foundation, Simmons visited the facility, located across from Nissan Stadium, where he built his NFL career. During the visit, the three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee connected with the young men, sharing a message of encouragement and reminding them that their past does not define their future.

Simmons encouraged the group to continue pushing forward despite their mistakes and remain focused on the possibilities ahead. Judge Calloway also joined the visit, showing support for the young men and reinforcing the message of hope and encouragement. The visit reflects Simmons’ continued commitment to giving back and using his platform to positively impact young people.