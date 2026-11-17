LeBron James has moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time career assists list, surpassing Jason Kidd during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

another milestone for the King. 👑🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ku4zhu9rwi — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 16, 2026

James recorded his 12,092nd career assist after finding teammate VJ Edgecombe late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 11 assists, 15 points and six rebounds.

“It’s super humbling,” James said. “It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me.”

James now trails Chris Paul, who ranks second with 12,552 assists, while John Stockton holds the all-time record with 15,806.

LEBRON JAMES CONTINUES TO MAKE HISTORY IN YEAR 24 👏



He found VJ Edgecombe for assist No. 12,092 of his career, moving him past Jason Kidd for 3rd on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/aXadEILnhc — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2026

Already the NBA’s career leading scorer, James continues to add to his historic résumé in his 24th season. He is also averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season.

“I just tell my guys, always pay attention to me when I have the ball, because I always see plays develop before they happen,” James said.