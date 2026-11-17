2K and Rockstar Games are bringing the world of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to NBA 2K27 through a first-of-its-kind partnership launching November 27. The collaboration introduces an extended seven-week Season 3 featuring Vice City-inspired content, rewards and experiences.

Miami HEAT star Bam Adebayo will headline the limited-edition NBA 2K27 Vice City Edition cover, available digitally through January 15. The update will introduce a new Vice City-inspired Park, themed apparel, MyTEAM cards and special events.

Players can unlock exclusive items, including Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell outfits, Los Santos jerseys and Nike x Cactus Jack apparel. Season 3 will also introduce 11 new GOAT Builds and two Takeover Abilities.

GTA+ members on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will have access to NBA 2K27 Standard Edition at no additional cost through January 15.

The partnership will also extend into Miami with an immersive Vice City-themed 2K Mart activation at Kaseya Center on November 18, during the HEAT’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.