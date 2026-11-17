Offset celebrated the release of his latest album, GMFU, with a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during its Sunday night episode.

The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rapper delivered “Hating On Me,” an emotionally charged track from the album’s closing moments. Accompanied by black-clad ballerinas, Offset made the performance even more personal with a surprise appearance from his 11-year-old daughter, Kalea.

Produced by Crater and Farri, “Hating On Me” finds Offset reflecting on personal losses, success and public perception while reclaiming control of his story.

“I’m in a fit that you can’t afford / Rolls-Royce umbrella when it rain and pour / I done made money through the pain and the war,” he raps.

The performance highlighted a more personal side of Offset as he continues promoting GMFU.