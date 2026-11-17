On this date in 1998, Wu-Tang Clan’s own Method Man returned with his highly anticipated sophomore solo album, Tical 2000: Judgement Day, released through Def Jam Recordings. Coming 4 years after his platinum-selling debut, Tical, the project found Johnny Blaze expanding his musical universe with an ambitious, apocalyptic concept that reflected the uncertainty surrounding the approaching new millennium.

By 1998, Method Man had already established himself as one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable personalities. His unmistakable raspy delivery, clever wordplay, charismatic presence, and contributions to Wu-Tang Clan’s groundbreaking albums had made him a fan favorite. With Tical 2000, Meth set out to prove that his success as a solo artist was no accident.

The album’s concept drew inspiration from the widespread anxiety surrounding the year 2000, when predictions of technological collapse and end-of-the-world scenarios dominated popular culture. Method Man transformed that atmosphere into a dark, theatrical Hip Hop experience, complete with cinematic production, aggressive lyricism, and an extensive collection of skits.

Unlike his debut, which was produced almost entirely by RZA, Tical 2000 featured a broader production lineup that included RZA, True Master, 4th Disciple, Inspectah Deck, Erick Sermon, Havoc, and Mathematics. The result was a gritty combination of traditional Wu-Tang production, hard-hitting East Coast beats, and experimental arrangements.

The 28-track project also featured an impressive collection of guest appearances, including Redman, Mobb Deep, D’Angelo, TLC’s Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Cappadonna, Streetlife, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and Masta Killa.

Among the album’s standout selections were “Judgement Day,” “Dangerous Grounds,” “Torture,” “Retro Godfather,” “Spazzola,” and “Play IV Keeps,” which featured Mobb Deep and fellow Wu-Tang affiliates.

“Big Dogs,” featuring Redman, further showcased the chemistry between 2 of Hip Hop’s most charismatic MCs, setting the stage for their celebrated collaborative album, Blackout!, which arrived in 1999.

Meanwhile, “Break Ups 2 Make Ups,” featuring D’Angelo, demonstrated Method Man’s ability to blend his gritty lyrical approach with a smoother R&B sound without abandoning his signature style.

The album’s extensive skits included contributions from comedian Chris Rock, Ed Lover, and Janet Jackson, adding humor and personality to its end-of-the-world theme. While some critics questioned the project’s length, its ambitious presentation demonstrated Meth’s willingness to experiment beyond the traditional format of a solo rap album.

Commercially, Tical 2000: Judgement Day debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The project eventually earned platinum certification from the RIAA, further establishing Method Man as one of Wu-Tang Clan’s most commercially successful solo artists.

The album also arrived during a remarkable period for the Wu-Tang collective, whose members were continuing to dominate Hip Hop through solo releases while maintaining their identity as one of the culture’s most influential groups.

Twenty-eight years later, Tical 2000: Judgement Day remains an important chapter in Method Man’s catalog, capturing the raw energy of late-1990s East Coast Hip Hop while highlighting the lyrical versatility and larger-than-life personality that made him a superstar.

From the dark production to the unforgettable collaborations, the album reinforced the fact that Johnny Blaze was much more than simply the most recognizable member of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Salute to Method Man, RZA, Redman, True Master, and everyone who contributed to this platinum-selling piece of Hip Hop history.

Twenty-eight years later, the Judgement Day still belongs to Meth!