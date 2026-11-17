Wale has earned two nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, marking his first Grammy recognition in 15 years. The rapper received nominations for Best Rap Album for everything is a lot. and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Watching Us,” featuring Leon Thomas.

The nominations mark Wale’s first since “Lotus Flower Bomb” featuring Miguel received a Best Rap Song nomination in 2013.

Released last November through Def Jam Recordings, Wale’s eighth studio album, everything is a lot., peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hip-Hop charts and ranked No. 4 on Billboard’s 20 Best Rap Albums of 2025. The project also appeared on year-end best album lists from Rolling Stone, Complex, ESSENCE and other publications.

“Watching Us,” featuring two-time Grammy winner Leon Thomas, samples Goapele’s classic “Closer.” The track reached No. 1 on Mediabase’s US Urban Radio chart and peaked at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100.