From Left to Right: Steve Rifkind, RZA, and Ghostface

Wu-Tang Clan celebrated its historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction with a star-studded gathering at Gravitas Beverly Hills this weekend. Hosted by Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, the event brought together hip-hop legends, Hollywood celebrities and music industry executives.

The evening opened with a private dinner honoring the legendary rap group, joined by Loud Records co-founder Rich Isaacson, Suzanne de Passe and Sylvia Rhone.

Back Left to Right: Friend of Suzanne de Passe and Steve Rifkind. Front Left to Right: Suzanne de Passe and Sylvia Rhone. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steve Rifkind and Loud Records Members of Wu-Tang with Steve Rifkind. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steve Rifkind and Loud Records

The red carpet featured appearances from Natasha Lyonne and Succession actress Juliana Canfield, who arrived together. Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, singer and actress Andra Day, Bay Area rap icon Too Short, former NBA player Matt Barnes, Nicole Murphy and DJ Cassidy also attended.

Matt Barnes. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steve Rifkind and Loud Records Anderson.Paak. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steve Rifkind and Loud Records Andra Day. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steve Rifkind and Loud Records

Presented by Amazon Music and Loud Records, the celebration continued with an after-party where guests toasted Wu-Tang’s milestone with Telson Tequila.