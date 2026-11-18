50 Cent and Reebok are bringing back the original G-Unit G6 sneaker colorway following an immediate sellout during its summer release. The sneaker returns Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. EST through Reebok.com, Foot Locker and select retailers.
Priced at $130, the Reebok x G-Unit G6 features a premium white leather and suede upper, durable rubber midsole and icy rubber outsole. The returning design features the original 2003 red, white and blue colorway and will be available in unisex sizes 3.5 through 13, along with size 14.
“The people showed us they still want the G-Unit. After seeing how quickly the first drop moved, we knew we had to bring back the OG colorway. This one is for the day-one fans and everyone who missed out the first time,” 50 Cent said.