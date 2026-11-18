Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug is hitting the road in 2027 with his BETTER OVER TIME North American tour. The multi-platinum artist will kick off the tour March 23 in Phoenix, making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Houston and other cities before concluding May 13 in Albuquerque.

The tour announcement follows the October 30 release of his fourth studio album, BETTER OVER TIME, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums and Independent Albums charts. The project also topped Apple Music’s U.S. Top Albums chart and generated more than 39 million global streams during its first week.

Featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Ava Max, Leon Thomas and others, the album continues to build momentum with “BURN” featuring Ava Max and “I LIKE IT” featuring Loe Shimmy appearing on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can access presale tickets Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available, offering meet-and-greet opportunities, early entry and exclusive merchandise.