DJ Khaled is adding a new title to his résumé, officially becoming “Dr. XBOX” in a public health campaign encouraging gamers to take time off and play their favorite games.

The music superstar is diagnosing a worldwide condition he calls “Vitamin G deficiency,” with symptoms including twitchy thumbs, controller cramps and excitement over new game releases. His prescription is simple: “TAKE. THE. DAY. OFF.”

“Some may know me as DJ Khaled. Some may know me as a hitmaker, a major key provider. But today, I want you to call me Dr. XBOX,” says DJ Khaled. “The diagnosis is in. The prescription is written. The only thing left to do is take the day off. ANOTHER ONE!”

Fans can visit DrXBOX.com to receive personalized doctor’s notes to share with friends, family or their employers.

While his medical credentials are unofficial, Dr. XBOX encourages everyone to “Game responsibly.”

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