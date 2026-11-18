Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins raised $248,962 for the Street Dreamz Foundation during his Sixth Annual Sno Ball Gala on November 10. Hosted by actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, the black-tie event brought together supporters, community leaders and friends for an evening dedicated to supporting youth and local communities.

The gala featured live and silent auctions, along with the foundation’s first-ever “Fund a Need” campaign, allowing guests to contribute directly toward specific community initiatives.

The Street Dreamz Foundation also presented its Community Dreamz Award to internationally acclaimed artist and scholar Dr. Fahamu Pécou, founder of the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta.

Auction highlights included a dental makeover valued at more than $25,000, a $30,000 Napa Valley experience and a $35,000 Legend of the Snowman New Year’s Eve package.

“Tonight was a reminder of what happens when a community decides to show up,” said Jeezy. “To everyone who gave, bid, attended and believes in Street Dreamz Foundation, thank you. Because of you, we get to pour back into our communities, our youth and the future leaders of this world. I’m grateful for every one of you.”