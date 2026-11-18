Jhené Aiko is hitting the road with her upcoming Ark to Agartha – A Westside Whimsy Experience tour, supporting her latest album, Westside Whimsy. Produced by Live Nation, the North American arena run begins March 10 in St. Louis and wraps May 21 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Swae Lee and Karri will join all dates, with H.E.R. appearing on select shows.

The tour follows Aiko’s 2024 sold-out Magic Hour Tour and celebrates Westside Whimsy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Released September 11, the album marks her first chart-topping project and has accumulated more than 336 million global streams.

Artist presale registration is available ahead of the November 18 presale, with general ticket sales beginning November 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Verizon customers will also have access to an exclusive presale, while VIP packages will offer premium tickets, merchandise and special experiences.

JHENÉ AIKO PRESENTS: ARK TO AGARTHA – A WESTSIDE WHIMSY EXPERIENCE 2027 DATES:

With Special Guest *H.E.R. | ^Swae Lee | # Karri

Wed, Mar 10 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center ^#

Fri, Mar 12 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center ^#

Sat, Mar 13 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum ^#

Mon, Mar 15 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center ^#

Thu, Mar 18 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena ^#

Fri, Mar 19 | Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center ^#

Sun, Mar 21 | Chicago, IL | United Center ^#

Mon, Mar 22 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena ^#

Wed, Mar 24 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^#

Fri, Mar 26 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center *^#

Sat, Mar 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden *^#

Mon, Mar 29 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena *^#

Thu, Apr 1 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena *^#

Fri, Apr 2 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center *^#

Sat, Apr 3 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena *^#

Mon, Apr 5 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena *^#

Wed, Apr 7 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center *^#

Thu, Apr 8 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center *^#

Sat, Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *^#

Mon, Apr 12 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center *^#

Wed, Apr 14 | Sunrise, FL | Amerant Arena *^#

Fri, Apr 16 | Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum *^#

Sat, Apr 17 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center *^#

Tue, Apr 20 | Fort Worth, TX | Ariat Arena *^#

Thu, Apr 22 | Austin, TX | Moody Center *^#

Sat, Apr 24 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center *^#

Tue, Apr 27 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena *^#

Thu, Apr 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center *^#

Fri, Apr 30 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena *^#

Sat, May 1 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center *^#

Fri, May 7 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center *^#

Sun, May 9 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *^#

Wed, May 12 | Portland, OR | Moda Center *^#

Thu, May 13 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena *^#

Sat, May 15 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena *^#

Wed, May 19 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center *^#

Fri, May 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena *^#