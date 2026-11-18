On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, New York Kitchen & Bath (NYKB)—helmed by CEO and Co-Founder Perry Hiiman—hosted An Exclusive Evening at NYKB, an intimate gathering that brought together leading luxury real estate professionals, interior designers, and notable Manhattan tastemakers inside its newly remodeled flagship showroom.

Among the evening’s standout attendees was Kelly Bensimon, star of E!’s The Golden Life, luxury real estate advisor at Douglas Elliman, and alumna of The Real Housewives of New York City. Set against the backdrop of NYKB’s freshly unveiled space, the event highlighted a curated array of luxury model kitchens and baths spanning modern to traditional aesthetics, showcasing the latest innovations in fabrications, textiles, surfaces, and sleek residential design.

Marking a milestone 25 years as one of Manhattan’s premier interior design and renovation destinations, NYKB dedicated the evening to celebrating luxury living and the natural synergy between real estate and bespoke interiors. The intimately curated affair was co-hosted by Perry Hiiman alongside Douglas Elliman luxury real estate broker and lifestyle expert Julia Krispeal, and Fabiana De Sena, real estate agent, interior designer, and founder of Cutter on the Bay Interior Design Consulting.

As guests mingled and explored the showroom’s newly redesigned vignettes, they were treated to an elevated culinary experience curated by Chef Andrew Molen, anchored by a theatrical live Parmesan wheel shaving station. The hospitality continued with a refined selection of pours—highlighted by G.H. Mumm Sparkling and Château Sainte Marguerite Rosé alongside Saratoga Water—creating a vibrant, high-design atmosphere for New York’s top real estate and interior industry insiders.

photos by: Photo credit: Richard Oliver for NYKB