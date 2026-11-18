Major League Baseball’s looming labor dispute could be headed somewhere far more serious than another prolonged lockout. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1, MLB is reportedly preparing for the possibility that the Major League Baseball Players Association will take an extraordinary legal step that could put the league’s owners in federal court.

According to a November report by The Wall Street Journal, MLB officials are preparing for the possibility that the players’ union files what is known as a “disclaimer of interest,” effectively surrendering its status as the players’ collective bargaining representative and reorganizing as a trade association.

The maneuver could open the door for players to file federal antitrust lawsuits against MLB, challenging the legality of an owners’ lockout and potentially exposing the league to significant financial damages.

In simpler terms, the players could temporarily give up their union status to fight the owners in court rather than continue battling them exclusively across the negotiating table.

And with the 2027 season approaching, the consequences could extend well beyond the billionaire owners and millionaire athletes involved.

The dispute centers largely on MLB’s renewed push for a salary cap, a system that would limit how much teams can spend on player salaries. Owners have argued that a cap, accompanied by a payroll floor, would improve competitive balance and help smaller-market organizations compete with financially powerful franchises.

The MLBPA has maintained its longstanding opposition to a salary cap, arguing that it would restrict player earnings and fundamentally alter baseball’s economic structure.

One proposal reportedly discussed by owners would establish a $258.2 million salary cap and a $180.2 million payroll floor beginning in 2028.

For fans unfamiliar with the terminology, a salary cap establishes the maximum amount a team can spend on its roster, while a salary floor establishes the minimum. The owners believe those limits could narrow the financial gap between franchises. Players argue that restricting the upper end of spending would limit what they can collectively earn.

The disagreement has become so substantial that the league has already begun preparing its teams for a possible work stoppage.

In October, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem distributed a 34-page memorandum outlining how clubs should operate during a lockout. The instructions included restrictions on communication between team officials and players, guidance on offseason activities, and plans to remove player photographs and videos from MLB-controlled websites.

Similar measures were implemented during the 2021-2022 lockout, which lasted 99 days before a new collective bargaining agreement was reached.

However, the possibility of a disclaimer of interest introduces a different level of confrontation.

Normally, labor laws protect collectively bargained arrangements from certain antitrust challenges. But if the MLBPA formally stops representing players as a union, those protections could change.

Players could then argue that MLB’s collective decision to prevent them from working constitutes an illegal group boycott under federal antitrust law.

The potential financial consequences are substantial. Under federal antitrust statutes, successful plaintiffs may recover 3 times their proven damages, along with certain legal costs.

That does not mean the players would automatically win.

MLB could challenge the disclaimer as an improper negotiating tactic, arguing that the union had not genuinely abandoned collective bargaining. The league could also pursue proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board.

Baseball’s historic antitrust exemption adds another layer of complexity, although the Curt Flood Act of 1998 made major league players’ employment matters subject to federal antitrust law in ways that were previously unavailable.

The strategy has precedent in other professional sports.

NFL players pursued a similar approach during their labor battles, while NBA players disclaimed their union’s bargaining status during the 2011 lockout. The NBA dispute ended with a tentative agreement less than 2 weeks later, although the circumstances do not guarantee baseball would experience the same result.

Tulane University sports law professor Gabe Feldman described the possibility as “the nuclear option,” reflecting how dramatically such a move could change negotiations.

Meanwhile, MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer has publicly criticized the owners’ negotiating approach.

Speaking to The Boston Globe on November 17, Meyer said the union had been seeking serious economic negotiations since May but accused the league of insisting that discussions begin with players accepting a salary cap.

Meyer maintained that the union has offered alternatives to address the owners’ concerns, while acknowledging that the sides have made progress on certain noneconomic issues.

The tension is also affecting baseball’s offseason business.

With a lockout widely anticipated after December 1, agents and team executives face uncertainty over what rules will govern future contracts.

Some representatives believe clubs may hesitate to make their largest financial commitments until a new agreement establishes the economic framework. Teams considering contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars could be reluctant to commit without knowing whether future payroll restrictions will apply.

However, that is not a universal position.

Prominent agent Scott Boras has argued that clubs may actually benefit from signing players before a new agreement potentially limits their flexibility.

Several teams have continued meeting with free agents and negotiating contracts, demonstrating that the anticipated lockout has not completely frozen the market.

Still, the uncertainty could leave players without contracts for months if owners initiate a work stoppage.

The league’s handling of public communications has also attracted attention. MLB recently held its annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas, honoring some of baseball’s biggest stars as the labor deadline approached.

Questions have circulated about whether players’ media access was restricted to avoid discussion of the impending lockout. However, there has been no independently established confirmation that Commissioner Rob Manfred personally ordered players not to speak with reporters for that reason.

What is documented is that MLB has prepared detailed communications guidance for its clubs during the expected labor dispute, including recommended talking points for executives.

For baseball fans, the biggest question is what all of this means for the 2027 season.

A lockout beginning in December would not automatically cancel regular-season games. Baseball’s previous work stoppage ended in March 2022, allowing teams to complete a full 162-game schedule after Opening Day was delayed.

But the longer negotiations continue, the greater the possibility that spring training, Opening Day, and eventually regular-season games could be affected.

Fans could also experience a prolonged period without major league free-agent signings, roster transactions involving MLB players, or normal communication between teams and their players.

For organizations such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, and other franchises expected to pursue expensive free agents, uncertainty surrounding future payroll rules could complicate offseason planning.

Smaller-market clubs could also find themselves waiting to learn whether a new economic system will provide additional spending requirements or revenue-sharing changes.

And for fans who have already purchased season tickets or made travel arrangements for 2027 games, a prolonged dispute could create questions about refunds, scheduling, and whether the season begins on time.

The possibility of antitrust litigation raises the stakes even further.

Instead of simply negotiating over how baseball’s billions of dollars in annual revenue should be divided, the players and owners could find themselves arguing in federal court over the legality of the league’s labor practices.

For now, no disclaimer of interest has been filed, and the MLBPA has not announced a final decision to pursue that strategy.

But the fact that MLB is reportedly preparing for the possibility demonstrates just how serious the approaching labor confrontation has become.

Baseball survived the 1994-1995 players’ strike, which resulted in the cancellation of the 1994 World Series, and the 2021-2022 lockout, which disrupted an entire offseason.

The sport now faces another critical test, with the owners pushing for significant economic changes and the players preparing to defend a system they have spent decades protecting.

Ultimately, the people with the least control over the outcome may be the ones who suffer the most: the fans who purchase tickets, support their teams, and expect baseball to be played when the season arrives.

With December 1 approaching, the question is no longer simply whether MLB will experience another lockout.

It is whether the fight over baseball’s financial future could become a legal battle that threatens the 2027 season before the first pitch is ever thrown.