Ye will return to Mexico City on March 19, 2027, for a stadium concert at Estadio Banorte, potentially marking the largest rap concert in Western Hemisphere history.

The announcement comes one year after his record-breaking Plaza México performances launched his 2026 global run. The upcoming show is expected to surpass his recent Dallas attendance record of 83,000 fans.

Demand is already surging, with more than 300,000 fans registering for presale access within the first six hours. The overwhelming response has fueled expectations that the concert will sell out.